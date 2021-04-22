Paris Hilton Enjoys Oscar Party With Carter Reum, Says 'he Makes Me Feel Like Princess'

On Thursday, April 22, American entrepreneur Paris Hilton took to her social media space to share a glimpse of her elegant Oscar dinner party looks online with fans. While doing so, Hilton did not fail to mention how her soon husband-to-be Carter Reum always makes her feel like a ‘Princess’. The Instagram post has left fans swooning over their cute banter and elegant outfits.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum at Oscar Dinner party

In the boomerang video, Paris Hilton is all dolled up in a peach gown featuring a plunging neckline. A statement diamond necklace and sleek hair left open completes the gorgeous look of the American socialite. On the other hand, fiance Carter Reum looks dapper in a black suit as he steals a kiss from her.

The short clip shared by Hilton begins with her striking poses for the media alongside her would-be husband. In a split second, Reum turns to look away from the flashes and gazes at Hilton for a brief moment before planting a warm kiss on Hilton’s forehead. Check out the post shared by Hilton below:

Got all dressed up with my love for tonight's #Oscars dinner party. He always makes me feel like a #Princess! #PrettyInPink #JustTheTwoOfUs

The post has garnered a lot of attention from Hilton’s followers as they gushed to talk about their ‘beautiful’ banter. While some hailed the amazing bond of the couple, on the other hand, many flooded her comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

It was last month on the occasion of Hilton’s birthday when the entrepreneur announced her engagement with Carter. In the picture shared by the American socialite, she can be seen embracing boyfriend Carter, as the engaged couple kiss each other. Donning white ensembles, Paris accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption that reads,

When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. ðŸ’« My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. ðŸï¸ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. ðŸ’ I said yes, yes to forever â¤ï¸ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with

