Paris Hilton Enjoys 'pink Sunsets' With Fiancé, Says 'excited To Spend Each One With You'

Paris Hilton announced her engagement with Carter Reum on May 24, 2021. While the couple has been dating for some time now and has openly flaunted their relationship on social media, the two have finally announced that they are together. A day after the announcement, Paris Hilton once again took to Instagram to share a picture where she could be seen spending some quality time with her fiancé, beneath ‘pink skies’. She captioned the picture by saying, “Pink sunsets are what life is about. So excited to spend each one with you, my love”. The socialite and entrepreneur also let people know that she was grateful for the love and that she loved it, through her hashtags.

Paris Hilton enjoys time with her beau

In the picture, Paris Hilton’s fiancé Carter Reum and she can be seen standing in the midst of a luxurious pool that has a concrete seating space right in the middle. The picture was clicked at an opportune moment and captured a beautiful sunset that turned the skies a glorious shade of pink. Paris Hilton is wearing a blue dress in the picture while Reum is wearing a plain navy shirt with a pair of black jeans. While Paris Hilton’s fiancé is smiling into the camera with his hands around her waist, she is looking up at him adoringly. The picture speaks of love and romance.

The post received a lot of love from Paris Hilton’s Instagram followers who were happy that she has found love and happiness. People commented on the picture saying that the two of them looked great together and were meant to be. Others commented that Paris Hilton looked absolutely glorious and that she was glowing. Most people commented using emojis ranging from the lovestruck face to the heart emoji. The post received 629,123 views and around 500 comments in just a few hours.

Paris Hilton announced her engagement to partner and investment capitalist Carter Reum on Instagram on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Paris posted a photo of the pair that is absolutely unforgettable. The couple could be seen in the photo posing for the camera with a large inflated diamond band. Paris can be seen offering Carter a kiss on the cheek via the balloon as he beams for the picture. She was dressed in a printed top and jeans. Reum, on the other hand, wore a grey pair of jeans and a white shirt. Fans were also able to see their lavish home.

Image: Paris Hilton Instagram

