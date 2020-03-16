Paris Hilton Reveals She Is Scared Of Death & Wants To Live Forever; Read More

Actor turned producer Paris Hilton is one of the most well-known personalities in Hollywood. The actor has starred in several films such as House of Wax, The Cat In The Hat, Bottoms Up and many more. Apart from being an actor and producer, she is a well-known socialite as is often seen giving several interviews. The actor recently gave an interview where she revealed that she is scared of dying.

Recently, Paris Hilton spoke to a portal where she revealed that she is scared of dying. She feels that if she dies then she would be forgotten and it would be boring. She further revealed that she is trying to figure out a way so that she can live forever.

One of the options would either be freezing herself or she would have to invent a pill that can help people live forever, she said referring to a movie titled Death Becomes Her.

Paris Hilton also said that she has never gone under the knife to look younger and added that it is all-natural. She also said that she feels like she is 21 and has not changed at all. The Nine Lives actor also emphasized saying that she is lucky that her mom advised her not to get out in the sun very often.

The Wonderland actor also spoke her busy schedule where she said that her schedule is ‘just insane’. She also said that she cannot think about leaving her life and heading towards the middle of nowhere. She also said that her upcoming show is amazing and she can’t wait for it.

