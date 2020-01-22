Paris Hilton’s New Cooking Video Is A Thing Of Wonder As She Struggles With The Recipe

Paris Hilton is back with her cooking video on YouTube with her dog dressed as a French maid in an online culinary lesson. In a demonstration of her cooking skills, Paris chose to flaunt the recipe of lasagne to delight the online community in a 15-minute video.

In the video, which is a thing of wonder for the internet users, Paris walks in with unretiring enthusiasm with her teacup chihuahua named Diamond Baby and addresses her audience in full vigour. Considering that Lasagne is renowned to be one of the easiest dishes to prepare by chefs that are the experts in the gourmet department it appears in the video that Paris would perhaps seize the day.

“As you all know – well, maybe not all of you know – people who do know, know that I’m an amazing cook,” she said sounding baffled. The 38-year-old reality star then proceeds to check if the stove was on which apparently defies the kitchen safety ethics. However, the Stars Are Blind singer had previously admitted that she had never cooked before as she had meandered her way about the kitchen to the cooking stove.

At home, about to film a new @YouTube video of me cooking my infamous lasagna! 👩🏼‍🍳🍝 #CookingWithParis

She struggles in an admirable way

As she begins the recipe with the gloves on that are used to arrange the pasta sheets in a dish or to shred mozzarella, she stirs tremendous amount of ricotta cheese and she struggles to douse a pan with mince and salt that sprinkles all over her cooktop that she dabs off with a towel complaining. All the while, Paris had forgotten to provide any proportions or measurements for the ingredients as she forgets onion and garlic in her recipe and boils pasta sheets way longer than a universally accepted timeframe.

She can also be seen managing her long blonde hair that had made it in the food as the internet users are left aghast at that point in the video. Shortly, the online community took to Twitter to leave feedback. They called Paris’ cooking skills absurd but claimed that they had to watch for all the right reasons.

