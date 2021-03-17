Paris Hilton Looks Back At 2006's 'awkward' "Holy Trinity" Moment With Britney And Lindsay

During the latest episode of This Is Paris podcast, its eminent host, Paris Hilton looked back at the time when a picture featuring herself, Britney Spears and Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan made headlines back in 2006. The picture, which would come to be known as the "Holy Trinity" moment, saw Hilton, Spears and Lohan driving away. Some of the pictures saw them having a conversation with each other, ignoring the paparazzi. Read on to know more.

Paris Hilton on the "awkward" yet "iconic" "Holy Trinity" moment:

While explaining the famous pictures featuring Britney Spears, her and Lohan during the taping of the latest episode of Paris Hilton's Podcast, she said that "That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend’s party, and we decided to leave to go home, We were walking to the car and all the sudden got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that’s when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama,”.

Adding to the above set of statements, Hilton said that, "All of the sudden, I looked over, and she’s in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras.”. The picture has, since then, been the subject of several other podcast episodes, news stories, and online chatter. It was also briefly touched upon in Paris Hilton's documentary, named This Is Paris.

The "Holy Trinity" moment:

As far as Paris Hilton's current commitments are concerned, the media personality has been involved in her several business ventures. Quite recently, Hilton unveiled the latest campaign for one of her brands, titled Lanvin. Some of the posts pertaining to the campaign have been released by Hilton on her Instagram handle. The same can be found below.