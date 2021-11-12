Paris Hilton Marries Long Time Beau Carter Reum In Star-studded Ceremony In Bel Air

Paris Hilton has tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony that was held at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate. The wedding was a star-studded affair that included A-list celebrities like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha. The hotel heiress confirmed the news of her wedding on her verified Instagram handles after the ceremony to share the first glimpse at her custom Oscar de La Renta bridal gown. Scroll down to see pictures.

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony

Taking to her official photo-sharing site, the 40-year-old dropped a series of snaps from her special day giving her fans a sneak peek into her lavish bridal gown as well as her wedding. In the pictures, one can see Paris' top half stunning dress is covered in bright white floral applique. It also featured a chic mock neckline and long sleeves.

The hotel heiress' bright blonde tresses were pulled up into a sleek bun, with her side bangs curled up and left out to enhance her face. She went for subtle makeup and sported a classic French manicure. Paris did not debut her wedding ring in the stunning snaps, however, she flaunted her impressive engagement ring at the camera while holding her veil over her face.

As for the caption, Paris wrote, "My forever date night… Loved being on the host committee with my fiancé for @LACMA’s beautiful gala celebrating 🖼 Art + Film 🎥 It was an amazing event. I can’t believe my wedding week is finally here! 11/11 #4MoreDays #ParisInLove."

According to a report by E! News, Paris had selected her bridal dress late last night, adding that she and her capitalist hubby were surrounded by 'a lot of love and support' as they prepared for the big day. The couple exchanged their vows in the presence of the socialite's close friends and family members that included mother Kathy, father Rick, brother Conrad, and aunt Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced their engagement in the month of February ahead of Valentine's Day this year, after more than a year of dating.

(Image: Instagram/@parishilton)