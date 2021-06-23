Paris Hilton Opens Up About Her Past, Says, 'I'm Sick Of People Using Me'

Actor Paris Hilton essays the role of hotel heiress and entrepreneur in the popular docu-series This Is Paris. Recently, in an interview, she talked about her work ethic and revealed some things about her past. This is Paris is based on Hilton’s life and chronicles several chapters of her life. This is Paris released in September 2020 on YouTube Originals.

Paris Hilton talks about her past and her changing goals in life

In an interview with the Just for Variety podcast, Paris Hilton talked about her past boyfriends and said, “I’m sick of people using me. I’m just not going to have negative people in my life anymore. I’ve wasted too much time having bad people in my life who were only trying to use me.” For the unversed, Hilton revealed in her docuseries that she was a rebellious debutante who became famous when she was just a teenager. Later on, a sex tape made her a "ubiquitous punching bag" for late-night hosts and social commentators. However, in her docuseries, Hilton revealed that she was mentally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School in Utah. Paris Hilton now is an activist and is trying to bring changes in legislation to regulate boarding schools. Hilton even revealed that she was abused by at least four ex-boyfriends. In one of the scenes of This Is Paris, she even said that she had a raging boyfriend and was even kicked out of the Tomorrowland Music festival just as she was about to take the stage.

Furthermore, she said that previously money was a big goal of her life but now she truly feels money isn’t everything. She added that she saw money as freedom and independence before but now that she is incredibly happy in her life, she isn’t interested in billions anymore and is just more interested in babies. Paris Hilton is engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum. Her wedding plan and details will be chronicled in an upcoming docuseries called Paris in Love, which will air on Peacock. Hilton said that the docuseries has been one of her most healing experience. Hilton is learning to live with her true self. “I’m still very playful at heart,” she says. She added, “I can be a serious businesswoman when I’m in the boardroom and then I can also be fun and playful because I’m just very childlike.”

IMAGE: STILL FROM THIS IS PARIS

