Paris Hilton Pens A Heartwarming Note For Beau Carter Reum On Their "21st Monthiversary"

As Paris Hilton keeps dedicating lovable social media posts to her beau, Carter Reum, she recently added yet another one on the occasion of their "21st Monthiversary". She even penned down a heartwarming note for her partner, expressing her immense love for him, and mentioned how she gets lost in him every time. Many celebrity artists and fans gushed over their beautiful picture and stated that they were giving them major couple goals.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s "21st Monthiversary"

Paris Hilton recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two of her photos in which she can be seen posing with her fiance, Carter Reum. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a stunning floral print dress and gazing into Reum’s eyes while the latter was seen sporting a casual shirt with a pair of white pants.

In the caption, Paris Hilton spoke her heart out and expressed her love for Carter Reum and referred to him as the love of her life. She even stated how their love story was the best thing that happened to her. She wrote, “Here’s to you… the love of my life. I don’t think I’ll ever get over the feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I’m around you. When we look eye to eye, I see you for all that you are… a handsome, kind and loving soul. I get lost in you every time. Our love story is the best thing to happen to me. I can’t thank the heavens for you enough. I love this life we have, this love we share, and mostly, I love YOU. Happy 21st Monthiversary!” (sic).

In no time, Paris Hilton’s Instagram post was flooded with cute comments by several celebrity artists as well as her fans. Ahmad Kadry stated how they looked like real-life Barbie and Ken and mentioned how he was so happy for Paris as she deserved everything beautiful in this world. Others namely Tony DeNiro, Sophia Kylie, Ido Berniker, Hatice, Guayana and others showered heart emojis in the comment section. Many fans also praised the picture and referred to the couple as ‘cute’ and some even congratulated Paris and Carter for getting engaged. Take a look at some of the reactions to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: AP