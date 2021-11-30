Paris Hilton Shares Unseen Wedding Pics With Carter Reum, Says 'you Are My Home'

Paris Hilton recently tied the knot with Carter Reum at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate and the lavish affair was all things magical and dreamy. Glimpses of duo standing at the altar, Paris Hilton's gorgeous Oscar de La Renta bridal gown and stars like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha gracing the event had made rounds on the internet, and in a sweet surprise for her fans, Hilton has dropped unseen glimpses from her wedding.

Paris uploaded a string of photos from the celebrations, where the duo can be seen caught up in love-filled moments. Along with the pictures, she penned an appreciation post for her husband, noting that he's her safe space, home and more.

Paris Hilton shares unseen pictures from her wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 30, the Paris In Love star uploaded the string of photos and wrote, "Our first monthiversary MARRIED. Happy 24th monthiversary hubby! These past 2 years have been the happiest and most incredible times of my life. I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you. You are my home, you make me feel safe and I’m so proud to be yours forever. Thank you for being my everything and more. You put the magic in my eyes!." Take a look.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's marriage

Earlier this month, Hilton dropped a series of snaps from her special day giving her fans a sneak peek into her lavish bridal gown as well as her wedding. One can see the duo standing hand in hand at the wedding altar and taking their wedding vows. In the caption, she revealed how her heart skipped a beat while standing hand in hand with Carter Reum at the altar. "Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece. To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children.", she added. She further expressed excitement about embarking on a future with him.

