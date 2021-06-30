Paris Hilton Supports Britney; Joe And Sophie Celebrate 2nd Anniversary: Hollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry on June 30, 2021. From Paris Hilton supporting Britney Spears to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's anniversary, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry on this day.

Paris Hilton 'fully supports' Britney Spears

American singer Britney Spears has been making headlines for the past few weeks as her conservatorship hearing continues. Recently, among the many traumatic details of her life, Britney Spears also gave an example of getting abused by Paris Hilton in her boarding school. As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Hilton is not offended by Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony comment in court because of their long-time friendship. The news outlet's source revealed that Britney and Paris have been friends for years and Paris is aware that Britney's comments came out out of context.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated two years of their wedding today, on June 30, 2021. The couple took to Instagram earlier today and shared a few unseen snaps from their wedding ceremony. The clicks have captured some of the highlight moments from their wedding, which also feature Joe’s brothers, Kevin and Nick. Joe also posted a short note in the caption, which read, "2 Years Of Party Times".

Knives Out 2 kickstarts shoot in Greece

Knives Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the Oscar-nominated 2019 film, has officially started production in Greece. The film starring Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn is currently being shot on the island of Spetses. The director of the film, Rian Johnson took to social media to announce the beginning of the film’s shoot on the Greek island.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

Kyle Massey charged with a felony for sending lewd pictures to minor

According to a report by the news site TMZ, Kyle Massey has been charged with this felony because he allegedly sent lewd pictures and videos to a minor girl, who was 13 years old at the time. Reports also say that the girl’s mother told the cops, who were investigating the case, that Kyle Massey had known the minor since she was 4 years old. It is alleged that Kyle had sent her numerous texts, images, and videos that were sexually explicit in nature, over Snapchat, in December 2018 and January 2019.

Loki's mid-credit scene explained

The mid-season sneak-peek of Loki begins with showing some scenes from the first two episodes of the series, where Owen Wilson’s Mobius is trying to team up Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, to catch a Loki variant. After some glimpses of the third episode, the teaser connects it to the upcoming episodes. Among the first few moments from the upcoming episodes, the teaser shows that Loki and his variant, Sylvie, have been captured by the TVA. Further, a montage of intense scenes occurs, showing a peek into its action scenes, and a scene where Loki seems to be standing in front of a throne in his iconic attire, opening up a lot of speculations of where the series could lead.

