Patricia Clarkson Roped In For Movie Based On Harvey Weinstein Scandal Investigation

Patricia Clarkson signs on for a movie based on Harvey Weinstein

According to a report by Deadline, Patricia Clarkson has come on board for an upcoming film based on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's scandal. The film will reportedly be titled She Said, and will be based on NY Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's best-selling book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. The film will explore the award-winning investigation on Weinstein's sexual assaults which ultimately led to the "MeToo Movement."

The report also claims that Clarkson will play Rebecca Corbett, "the New York Times' investigations department editor who oversaw the reporters." It had previously been reported that Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's roles would be played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, respectively.

More about 'She Said'

She Said's screenplay has been written by Academy Award winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The film will see Maria Schrader, who recently won an Emmy for directing Netflix's critically acclaimed limited series Unorthodox, in the director's chair.

The report further states that Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment "optioned" the rights to She Said, under a co-production deal. Academy Award-winner Megan Ellison will be the executive producer of the film, along with Sue Naegle, for Annapurna. On the other hand, Academy Award-winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. For Universal Pictures, VP Lexi Barta will "oversee" the project.

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted sex offender whose sexual assault charges, dating back to the 1970s, sparked the "#MeToo movement." The movement led to several women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse against powerful men all over the world. Inspite of the array of women who spoke out against him, the former producer was found guilty of only of two felonies in Feb 2020 which were: 1 count of third-degree rape and 1 count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in a prison in New York and trying to plead his case in LA where he hopes to be exonerated.

