Patrick Schwarzenegger To Join Chris Pratt In Amazon's 'The Terminal List' Series

The Terminal List is an upcoming thriller drama series on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel of the name same, it stars Chris Pratt in the lead role. Now, a new member has joined the team of the show.

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List' conspiracy thriller series

Deadline has revealed that Arnold’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger has been added to The Terminal List, in a key recurring role. He will play Donny Mitchell in the series. Fresh out of training, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Donny Mitchell is James Reece’s (Chris Pratt) baby-faced youngest team member. While the other guys crack jokes as a way to cope with what they have seen, Donny’s feisty sense of humor is different. He has only seen the brotherhood of the SEALs in times of strength, not yet in times of suffering. As the platoon’s point man, he is the first to lead the team into the unsecured territory.

The show follows James Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

The Terminal List will be directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and the script is penned by David DiGilio. The cast includes Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough. It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Civic Centre Media in association with MRC Television.

David DiGilio serves as showrunner for the series. He also executively produces with Jack Carr and Chris Pratt. Jon Schumacher finances through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck also bankrolls the project.

Chris Pratt’s real-life-brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger was recently seen in MoXiE! a Netflix comedy-drama film directed by Amy Poehler. His upcoming project is the science-fiction thriller movie, Warning by Agata Alexander in her directorial debut. Schwarzenegger’s acting credits include Stuck in Love, Grown Ups 2, Midnight Sun, Daniel Isn’t Real, and others.

Promo Image Source: patrickschwarzenegger Instagram