Paul McCartney's Glastonbury Show Features Johnny Depp's Video; Disappointed Fans React

English singer-songwriter Paul McCartney has garnered some backlash after his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. During his performance, the former Beatle alum played a clip alongside his act featuring actor Johnny Depp on the Pyramid Stage that sparked debates among his fans.

Both Depp and McCartney have reportedly collaborated on various projects earlier, with the actor starring in a number of McCartney's music videos. However, according to Variety, things changed after Depp was featured in the original video for McCartney’s song, My Valentine, and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman.

Paul McCartney's Glastonbury set features Johnny Depp

McCartney was due to play Glastonbury in 2020. That year’s festival and the 2021 edition were both scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, at 80, he's the festival's oldest-ever solo headliner.

The clip that garnered attention quickly showed Depp and Portman using sign language to recite the lyrics of the song while McCartney performed on piano. The black and white footage has been used by McCartney during his tour dates earlier this year, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

One of the users shared a picture of Depp and Amber Heard from their defamation trial and reacted to Paul playing Johnny’s clip at his concert. Another user questioned Paul's ability to sing for seeking help from other stars during concerts. "Paul McCartney can’t sing too well either but has brilliant singers and musicians around him," the user wrote.

Another user also echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Depp signing to McCartney's love song to his wife feels a bit off-key."

While there were others who backed Paul for his choice to use Johnny’s clip. "Nah. Paul McCartney attracts respect for playing the Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury. Bravo Paul !!! (sic)" a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was recently in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and the jury announced a verdict in his favour. Post the verdict, they declared that Heard defamed Depp in the op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. They also awarded Johnny Depp $5 Million in punitive damages and an additional $10 Million in compensatory damages. Heard was also awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages.

