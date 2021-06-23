Paul Rudd And Bill Hader Open Up About The Worst-received Sketch On 'Saturday Night Live'

Hollywood star Paul Rudd made a surprise appearance on Conan O'Brien's show on Monday night alongside Bill Hader. The Ant-Man actor spoke at length about Saturday Night Live's worst received sketch of all time and the backstory behind it. The SNL sketch was supposed to feature both Hader and Rudd, but it never made it out of dress rehearsal.

Bill Hader and Paul Rudd talk about worst-received SNL sketch at Conan

Bill Hader and Paul Rudd joined host Conan on the TBS late-night show as part of its final week of episodes. Hader, along with Rudd recalled a sketch that went terribly wrong for Saturday Night Live. Inspired by his time working with Ed Burns on one of his first jobs, the 2007 romantic comedy Purple Violets, the sketch was dubbed Ed Burns Grill Boys and featured both Hader and Rudd, who was hosting, mimicking Burns’ voice.

Talking about this sketch, which never made it out of the dress rehearsal, Hader told Conan that he and Paul went out to do the dress rehearsal and he did the voice but Paul, for some reason would not do the voice. He added that he didn't understand why Rudd didn't do the voice. Before he could complete his story, Paul Rudd made a surprise entry and walked in on stage to thunderous applause, and began telling his version of the story, including SNL boss Lorne Michaels’ response. The Ant-Man star joked that he may not be a trained monkey boy like Hader but he definitely did do the voice and the reason behind the sketch not working out was because it was terrible.

Rudd described the sketch, which featured him and Hader standing around as Ed Burns, just talking about their pop and grilling meat. Despite both men thinking it was funny, the audience evidently disagreed. According to Rudd, the sketch did not get even a single laugh. He also added that Lorne said in his history with the show, it was the worst sketch of all time. The final episode of Conan will air on Thursday, June 24, on TBS.

Image - Team Coco's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.