Paul Rudd & Dan Levy Enjoy Indian Cuisine At A Restaurant In London; Pic Goes Viral

;8Antman star Paul Rudd and Schitt's Creek star Daniel Levy have newly found their love for Indian cuisines. The two were seen having a meal in an Indian-themed restaurant in London, and their photo is going viral on the internet. Apparently, it was Paul Rudd's second visit to this Indian restaurant. Read ahead for all the details.

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy's photo at an Indian themed restaurant in London

Paul Rudd took Daniel Levy for a meal at an Indian themed restaurant named Darjeeling Express in London. The restaurant owner Asma Khan was thrilled to have the actors and shared a photo with them. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant shared a photo of Dan Levy and Paul Rudd with their owner. In the photo, the two actors were seen sitting and having a three-course Indian meal. The caption read, "When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him!" Several Instagram users reacted to the photo. One of them wrote, "Um. Did someone just create my ultimate fantasy dinner? The food looks delicious too!".

The restaurant owner also shared a photo with the Schitt's Creek actor. Through the caption, it was speculated that Dan Levy must have promised to return for Biriyani. In the caption, Asma Khan wrote, "Thank you @instadanjlevy ❤️ I am so happy you loved the food! Look forward to serving you the Biryani next time!".

The Schitt's Creek actor also shared a photo of his Indian meal on his Instagram stories. The actor had several Indian food items on his plate, including puris, rice, and a variety of curries. In the story, he wrote, "Thank you @darjeelinggldn for a truly memorable meal." The actor further described how he felt about the food and wrote, "You can taste the love."

Paul Rudd's visit to the Indian cuisine restaurant

Earlier in July, the owner of the restaurant shared a photo with the Antman actor Paul Rudd. In the caption, Asma Khan mentioned how she was delighted to welcome Rudd and wrote, "When we saw the name Paul Rudd in the booking site- we did not think it was THE Paul Rudd who had purchased 6 tickets to our Saturday Calcutta to Darjeeling lunch supperclub. It was!". She further wrote how Paul Rudd was kind and generous in his comments about the food.

IMAGE: DARJEELINGLDN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.