Paul Rudd's Birthday: Here Are Five Popular Characters Of The Actors In Movies & Shows

Paul Rudd has appeared in various television series as well as in many hit movies. He has stolen many hearts with his performances in both, TV and on the big screen, especially with his comic timing. The actor was born on April 6, 1969. On the occasion of his 51st birthday, read to know some of his well-known roles in movies and on TV.

Paul Rudd’s most popular characters

Pete

Paul Rudd plays Pete in the 2007 released Knocked Up. It is a romantic comedy film also starring Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl and Leslie Mann. The movie mainly focuses on Rogen and Heigl but Rudd and Leslie caught many attentions with their married couple drama. It led to a spin-off film, This is 40 (2012), which solely follows Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann's characters as they turn 40.

Josh Lucas

Released in 1995, Clueless stars Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas. It was his first big studio movie and it became a cult classic. The film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Dan Hedaya, and Brittany Murphy. Rudd left a mark with his performance as a closer to secondary character in this coming-of-age teen comedy film.

Mike Hannigan

Among the most popular sitcom around the globe is Friends. Paul Rudd portrayed Mike Hannigan in season nine and ten. His appears in the show was comparatively less but Rudd is still remembered by many for his comic performance and turned out to become a well-known name. The series mainly stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Brian Fantana

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy stars Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner with others. Rudd was seen as Brian Fantana one of the companions of Ron Burgundy. He reprised the roles with others in Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie and a sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend continues.

Scott Lang

Paul Rudd’s most popular character currently is Scott Lang, superhero name, Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor stars in Ant-Man (2015) alongside Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll, Michael Peña and others. Rudd then further reprises his role in the MCU with appearances in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (sequel released in 2018) and Avenger: Endgame. He will again be seen in character for the upcoming third Ant-Man film.

