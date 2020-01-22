The Debate
Paul Rudd's Second Cute Interaction With A Fan Wins Over People On Internet

Hollywood News

A cute second-interaction between a fan Charlotte Wilder and 'Ant-Man' actor Paul Rudd in the Chief's locker room has won over people on the internet.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Rudd

A cute second-interaction between a fan and Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd in the Chief's locker room has won over people on the internet. Charlotte Wilder posted a picture on her Twitter handle describing her second 'chance' meeting with the Captain America actor. The cute meeting prompted a lot of people to call Rudd a really nice person and applauded his actions as a human being.

Netizens call Paul Rudd a nice guy

 

Read: Scenes From The Movie Marvel Phase 3 That Proved Thor Was Worthy

Read: 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Says That He Has A Problem With Marvel Superheroes

An adorable first meeting

The first interaction between Charlotte and Paul Rudd was way back on January 18, 2020, when the actor and Charlotte were on the same flight.

 

 

Read: Robert Downey Jr. Responds To Iron Man Cameo Rumours In Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Fans share cute celebrity interactions

A Twitterati with a username of Veteran Freshman recently asked people to share their encounters with celebrities. A lot of people went on to post about their encounters and the result turned out to be awkward, hilarious, etc. A few shared their awkward experiences that took place at red carpet events and hilarious encounters that took place in restaurants.

 

 

Read: Marvel Studios Finally Shares The Exciting Plot Synopsis For 'The Eternals'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
