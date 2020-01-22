Paul Rudd's Second Cute Interaction With A Fan Wins Over People On Internet

A cute second-interaction between a fan and Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd in the Chief's locker room has won over people on the internet. Charlotte Wilder posted a picture on her Twitter handle describing her second 'chance' meeting with the Captain America actor. The cute meeting prompted a lot of people to call Rudd a really nice person and applauded his actions as a human being.

I found Paul Rudd in the Chiefs locker room and said “Hey! It’s me, the girl from the plane!” And he gives me a hug, glances around the room and says, “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” And I passed out pic.twitter.com/LSoqJ3HD8n — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2020

Netizens call Paul Rudd a nice guy

I love it when you find out the celebrity you thought was a nice guy is, in reality, a nice guy. — Jona (John-uh) (@JonaGiammalva) January 20, 2020

Paul Rudd is now up there with Adam Driver and Keanu Reeves as my favorite actors — Johnathan Bostrom (@JohnathanDBst) January 20, 2020

He's so aggressively wholesome, I can't take it <3 — kagstheoneandonly (@pm_me_arachnids) January 20, 2020

@AdorianDeck what did we do to deserve Paul Rudd existing at the same time as us? — Alexa Banks (@Alexa_Dobbins) January 20, 2020

An adorable first meeting

The first interaction between Charlotte and Paul Rudd was way back on January 18, 2020, when the actor and Charlotte were on the same flight.

Paul Rudd is on my flight to KC and I’m fighting the urge to stop by his seat and say, “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” just to see if he’ll say, “Not me!” — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

Okay I said hi to Paul Rudd and told him I was going to say "Look at us!" but that I *didn't* and he seemed to appreciate that. Also said if he wanted to talk about the Chiefs he could find me and he said "Okay, if I want to talk about the Chiefs I'll find you." Very nice guy!! — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

I should've asked him if he thinks he has better planking form than Vrabel. Start some trash talk. Maybe I'll try it when we land — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

Fans share cute celebrity interactions

A Twitterati with a username of Veteran Freshman recently asked people to share their encounters with celebrities. A lot of people went on to post about their encounters and the result turned out to be awkward, hilarious, etc. A few shared their awkward experiences that took place at red carpet events and hilarious encounters that took place in restaurants.

What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had? Lol



I have so many 😂 — Veteran Freshman - #PapaYuie (@yusufyuie) January 6, 2020

When I was walking out the MoMa, @IssaRae was walking down the street. I was blind af without glasses so my friend pointed her out. I turned around like “ISSA?!?” She was like “Yeah!” I was like “Can I get a hug?!?” She said “Come get this hug!”



It was a good time. 10/10 — ❤️[Multi-Medium Art.]〽️ (@ByMakotoRen) January 6, 2020

not an awkward one but I met @HilaryDuff when I was 10 and she was so sweet and i think it still is the happiest I’ve ever been i mean look pic.twitter.com/uvCNPVH4XI — Aidan Triola (@aidantriola) January 7, 2020

I met Cameron Diaz at this restaurant I was working at. I had my head down when she walked up and when I looked up I said “oh shit, what you doing here girl” and then she said, “well, I gotta eat” , we laughed and that was pretty much it — .:Raymundo:. (@D3ADMANS_BONES) January 7, 2020

