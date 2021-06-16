Paul Rudd Reveals 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Has Started Shooting

Actor Paul Rudd, who plays the role of Scott Lang, recently revealed that Ant-Man 3 has started filming. The film, like the other projects of MCU’s Phase 4, faced a lot of delays and changes in its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is finally being shot. Read on to know more about it.

Paul Rudd about Ant-Man 3

American football player Tyreek Hill, who is better known as Cheetah, recently uploaded a video on his Instagram where Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd is talking about a basketball event being held. In the video, Rudd says that Tyreek Hill, along with the other Kansas City Chiefs players, is going to be playing basketball at an event on 25 June, and said that everyone should go watch the event. He ends the video by saying, “I wish I could be there. But I’m in London, filming for Ant-Man 3.” Referring to his role in the film, he also added, “But maybe I’ll show up [at the event], but I’ll be really small, you might not be able to see me.” Take a look at the video from Tyreek Hill’s Instagram here:



Ant-Man 3 cast and other details

Ant-Man 3, which is titled as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be the 32nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actors Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will reprise their roles as Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne, respectively, for the film. Ant-Man 3 will also introduce a new Marvel supervillain, Kang the Conqueror, whose role will be portrayed by Jonathan Majors. The film will also star Kathryn Newton in the role of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie Lang. The role was earlier played by Emma Fuhrman in Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is being directed by Peyton Reed, who has directed the previous two Ant-Man films. The film is written by Jeff Loveness, who is well-known for writing a few episodes of Rick and Morty. The Ant-Man 3 release date is currently scheduled to be February 17, 2023.

