Paul Rudd's Quiz: As The Ant-Man Celebrates His Birthday, Here's A Short Trivia Quiz

Paul Rudd has been one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. From starring in Friends to becoming a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has been loved for his performances. He is known for his versatility and range when it comes to being an actor. Over the course of his career, Paul Rudd has featured in a number of films displaying his skills, thus being loved by fans immensely. As Paul Rudd turns a year older, here are some fun trivia quiz questions about the famous actor. Take up the quiz to find out if you are a true fan of Paul Rudd.
Paul Rudd’s Birthday Trivia Quiz
1. Which college did Paul Rudd attend?
- University of California, LA
- University of Kansas
- New Jersey University
- Boston University
2. What fraternity was Paul a member of?
- Phi Delta Theta
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Sigma Chi
- Sigma Nu
3. In 1992, Paul landed a role in a popular television show. What was the name of the show?
- Quantum Leap
- Sisters
- Baywatch
- Mad About You
4. In 1995, Paul had a role in a movie that is part of a famous horror series. Which series was it?
- Nightmare on Elm Street
- Halloween
- Friday the 13th
- Child's Play
5. In 1996, Paul had a small part in a movie starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. Do you remember which movie this was?
- To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday
- The Man in the Iron Mask
- Romeo + Juliet
- The Rainmaker
6. Paul's breakthrough performance was in the movie "Clueless." Which role did he play?
- Christian Stovitz
- Mel Horowitz
- Elton Tiscia
- Josh Lucas
7. Paul was nominated for a Golden Globe - "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama." It was for the movie "The Cider House Rules".
8. In 1997, Paul acted alongside one of the world's favourite "friends" in a movie about having a baby. Which movie was this?
- Overnight Delivery
- 200 Cigarettes
- The Object Of My Affection
- Wet Hot American Summer
9. Does Paul have any siblings?
10. In the Fall of 2002, Paul received a recurring role in a well-known comedy series on NBC. Which show was it?
- Scrubs
- Frasier
- Will and Grace
- Friends
Answers:
- The University of Kansas (Paul Rudd was a student at KU where he majored in Theatre.)
- Sigma Nu (He lived at the Sigma Nu house, on Emery St., for a couple of years throughout college.)
- Sisters (He played Kirby Quimby Philby.)
- Halloween (He was in "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." He played a grown-up Tommy Doyle)
- Romeo + Juliet (Many might remember him as the goofy dancing astronaut)
- Josh Lucas (He played Cher's step-brother, Josh.)
- False (He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture)
- The Object Of My Affection (Paul played a gay man who was going to help Jennifer Aniston of "Friends" raise her baby.)
- Yes (He has a sister.)
- Friends
