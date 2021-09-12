Paul Walker Birth Anniversary: Films Other Than 'Fast & Furious' To Watch In His Memory

Film enthusiasts across the globe observed Paul Walker's 48th birth anniversary on September 12 this year. Every social media platform was flooded with fans remembering the late actor and his contribution to the film industry and humanitarian work. Catapulting to fame after appearing in the Fast & Furious series, the actor met his untimely demise due to a car accident in California, USA on November 30, 2013.

Known for his boyish persona and blue-eyed pretty looks, the actor managed to melt the hearts of his fans not only on screen but also off-screen due to this humble disposition. Starting off his career in Hollywood with supporting roles, he soon became one of the most sought after actors in the industry. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here is a small list of Paul Walker movies other than the Fast & Furious series to watch in his memory.

1. Hours

Eric Heisserer's 2010 thriller Hours depicted the plight of a father trying to keep his newborn baby alive after the mother dies while giving birth as Hurricane Katrina hits his city. Playing the role of Nolan Hayes, Walker delivered a heartwrenching performance in the movie. Hours marked one of the last movies of the actor as he passed away two weeks before its release. According to Paul Walker's Instagram, ''It’s a project he (Paul Waler) was very proud of and one of the most dramatic roles of his career, as he played a father desperate to keep his infant daughter alive in the wake of Hurricane Katrina[sic].''

2. Noel

Dubbed as a heartwarming story complemented by stellar acting of the actors with the likes of Paul Walker, Penélope Cruz and Alan Arkin, Noel depicts a Christmas tale in New York. Playing the role of Mike, Walker perfectly delivered a raged and jealous partner of Cruz in the film who is also believed to be a reincarnation of Arkin's late wife. Chazz Palminteri's 2004 romantic drama did not fare well with the critics but was highly appreciated by the audience.

3. Into the Blue

Showing off his ability to perform high octane stunts underwater whilst surrounding by blood hounding sharks, Walker's 2005 Into The Blue offered the perfect amalgamation of the sizzling chemistry between Walker and Jessica Alba and underwater action between man and nature. Directed by John Stockwell, the movie was decently received by the audience.

4. Joy Ride

The 2002 John Dahl thriller mystery depicts a prank gone fatally wrong. Playing the role of Lewis Thomas, Walker embarks on a journey with his childhood crush and gets pranked by his brother whilst on road. The prank causes a murderer to chase them and get revenge at any cost. The thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of the seat while marvelling at Walker's ability to carry versatile roles.

5. Varsity Blues

Donning a more relaxed and boyish role for this 1999 sports drama, Walker charmed his way into the hearts of the audience by playing Lance Harbor. The movie follows the story of a football team dealing with the constant pressure of their coach and adolescents. The Brian Robbins film was well appreciated by the audience and received mixed reviews by the critics.

(IMAGE: PAUL WALKER INSTAGRAM)