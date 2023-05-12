Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Teases Cameo In Fast X, Reveals Her Look In Vin Diesel Film

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan is all set to make a cameo appearance in Fast X. The actress, who was born into the Fast Family shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media, teasing her appearance in the film. Franchise star and producer Vin Diesel welcomed her to the film.

In the photo, Meadow was seen on a plane. Seemingly, she is playing the role of an air hostess. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, she said that the first Fast film was released, when she was one-year-old. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much," she added.

More about Paul Walker's death

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40-year-old at the time of his passing. Ever since his tragic death, the Fast family has not failed to pay tribute to the actor and his character Brian O'Conner. The late actor's last on-screen appearance was in Fast and Furious 7. After his demise, his brothers Caleb and Cody stepped in to complete his remaining scenes.

Aside from Meadow Walker, Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang in prominent roles. The additional returning cast includes John Cena, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron among others. Jason Momoa and Brie Larson are the new cast members. Fast X is all set to hit theatres globally on May 19.