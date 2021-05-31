Paul Walker's Daughter Shares Picture With Vin Diesel & His Daughter; Calls Them 'family'

Actor Vin Diesel's friendship with the late Paul Walker is widely known among fans. Diesel is also close to Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. Now, Meadow has shared a picture with the Fast and Furious actor and his daughter.

Meadow shares pic with Vin Diesel and his daughter

The black-and-white photo has her donning a sleeveless top as she wrapped her arms around the 53-year-old action star and his 13-year-old girl. Vin was seen in a casual look as he wore a white tank top and aviator sunglasses. He held Paul Walker's daughter in one arm and had his own daughter in the other. Meadow made clear that her father's friends are her family. Check out Meadow Walker's Instagram post below.

Meadow Walker's Instagram post caught attention on the internet. Many left hearty eyes, red heart, and fire emoticons in the comment section. Vin Diesel replied, "All love, Always..." while F9: The Fast Saga star Ludacris commented with a joint hands emoji. Take a look at a few reactions below.

Paul Walker had a daughter with his one-time girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. For 13 years Meadow Walker lived with her mother in Hawaii and then shifted to California to live in 2011. Paul named Vin Diesel as her godfather. The actor died on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40, during charity Reach Out Worldwide as his car crashed into a concrete lamp post and two trees. Meadow has shared several photos with her father on her Instagram handle. Check out some of them.

IMAGE: MEADOWWALKER AND VINDIESEL INSTAGRAM

