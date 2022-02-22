'Peacemaker': James Gunn Reveals How He Convinced Jason Momoa & Ezra Miller To Make Cameo

Much to the amazement of fans, the final episode of Peacemaker featured a special cameo of the Justice League, although many members of the group were shown vaguely. Only Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash were shown clearly in the cameo scene. Director and writer of Peacemaker, James Gunn, recently sat down for an interview and revealed how he convinced Momoa and Miller to make a cameo on the show.

James Gunn talks about Justice League cameo in Peacemaker

James Gunn opened about the surprise cameo of the Justice League in Peacemaker's season one finale. The filmmaker also shared how Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller came onboard for the cameo. Speaking on the same, Gunn said, "Jason, I have known for a while. So, we had a preexisting relationship, and also Peter Safran, who’s the producer on the show and he’s one of my closest allies and friends, he’s friends with Jason because he produces the Aquaman movies."

He further added, "So, we asked Jason. We knew Jason was probably going to do it very early on. Ezra came in as more of a surprise. I found out through a couple of friends that Ezra liked my films, and so then I connected with him and asked him to do it, as well. So, yeah, we were just lucky with the two of them."

Peacemaker season 2

The first season of Peacemaker unveiled its final episode on February 17 and as soon as the episode was aired, Gunn took to his Instagram and confirmed that the show was renewed for a second season. For Peacemaker season 2, Gunn will be writing and directing all the episodes. Whereas, for the first instalment, Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series and directed five of them including the season finale of Peacemaker. Confirming season 2, the filmmaker wrote, "That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @johncena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching!"

The debut season of DCEU's first series received widespread critical acclaim. The first season of Peacemaker also featured Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. The first season followed John Cena's Peacemaker as he joins "Project Butterfly", a black ops squad that targets parasitic, butterfly-like aliens.

