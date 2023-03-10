Pedro Pascal Aka Joel To Present At Oscars 2023 Amid The Last Of Us Criticism

Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Pedro Pascal, Harrison Ford, and Cara Delevingne are among who have made it to the third round of presenters at the Oscars 2023. Other stars who are set to present at the 95th Academy Awards include Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Paul Dano, Andie MacDowell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Travolta, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Previously, the producers of the awards show announced two lists of Oscars presenters, which included the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hugh Grant, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jessia Chastain, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, John Cgo, Riz Ahmed, Donnie Yen, Troy Kotsur, Emily Blunt, Melissa McCarthy, Jonathan Majors, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana, and Samuel L Jackson.

Pedro Pascal on The Last of Us' criticism

A lot of conversation has been going around the LGBTQ representation in HBO series The Last of Us. Pedro Pascal said in the matter, "I think you're asking the question because you know why it's so important." Earlier, his co-star in ths show, Bella Ramsey had addressed the matter and said that people should be ready for more gay storylines in The Last of Us.

Who will host the 95th Academy Awards?

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the Oscars 2023 for the third time on March 12 EST, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel said, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,". He further added, "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Janet Yang, the Academy Awards president said, "With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner’s fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Who will perform at the Oscars 2023?

RRR's viral track Naatu Naatu will be performed at the Oscars by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, marking their Oscars debut. Apart from them, Rihanna will be performing her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Meanwhile, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will be performing to the song Applause. Also, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne will perform This Is a Life from the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.