Penelope Cruz Says 'India Always In My Heart' After Concluding Trip With Javier Bardem

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, who was in India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration, penned a heartfelt note for the “country she truly loves.” The actress was joined by her husband Javier Bardem and kids on this trip. Taking to her Instagram handle, Penelope shared multiple pictures from the NMACC night in which she could be seen dressed in a Tamara Ralph salmon and pink chiffon draped gown with an ostrich feather asymmetric cape.

At the NMACC night, Penelope clicked photos with other guests including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star shared photos from NMACC gala on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the Ambani fanmily for inviting her.

In the caption, Penelope wrote, “Back in India, a country that I truly love. This time it was the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a very special place that celebrates the artist community. I really loved walking through the spectacular show, India in Fashion. Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting me and for supporting so many creators with this wonderful exhibit. @nmacc.india Thank you @tamararalph for this incredible dress! Thank you @pabloidbeauty #indiaalwaysinmyheart (sic).”

More about Nita Ambani's NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is located within the Jio World Centre, which is situated at the centre of Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be a hub for arts and humanities, supporting works that span across multiple disciplines. The Cultural Centre features three art spaces, consisting of a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube. The highlight of the Cultural Centre is the Art House, which is a four-storey space only to be used for hosting a massive array of visual arts. The art space will feature works of the finest artistic geniuses across India as well as the work.