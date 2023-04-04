Zendaya Had ‘most Extraordinary Night’ At NMACC, Thanks Mumbai For Warm Welcome

Hollywood actress Zendaya, who was recently in Mumbai, India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration, shared a post on her Instagram handle to express her gratitude on the visit. The Euphoria star also thanked fashion designer Rahul Mishra, whose saree she wore to the red carpet. During her India visit, she was accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Zendaya shared her pictures clad in a blue sequin saree from the NMACC opening. In the caption, she wrote, “I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again.”

Check out Zendaya's post here.

Tom Holland and Zendaya leave India

Zendaya was in India with her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple landed in Mumbai on March 31 and left for the US on April 2.

At the time of their departure from Mumbai, Tom wore a black polo-neck T-shirt and trousers and completed the look with a grey cap. His girlfriend Zendaya seemingly sported a white kurti teamed with black jeans and a yellow stole. She also wore glasses. In one of the photos, they held each other's hands at the airport. In another set of photos, they were snapped in the backseat of the car. They waved at their fans and photographers.

This was the Hollywood couple's first trip to India and Tomdaya fans were excited about their stay in Mumbai. Tom had earlier expressed his love for India while promoting his 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It (India) is absolutely on the top of my bucket list," Tom had said.