'Percy Jackson' Author Alexandra Daddario Defends Leah Jeffries Amid Backlash Over Casting

Young actor Leah Sava Jeffries was recently announced to play the role of demigod Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ live-action series of Rick Riordan's novel Percy Jackson based on Greek mythology. While many welcomed the young star and wished her for the series, a few did not have many kind words about the announcement. Jefferies recently took to her Instagram to reveal that her TikTok account had been banned due to the people who did not accept the casting.

Subsequently, Riordan, who also serves as the executive producer of the venture Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, spoke out against the 'bullying and harassment' faced by the 12-year-old actor. Moreover, Alexandra Daddario, who played Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film franchise, also backed the young star's casting in the series.

Rick Riordan, Alexandra Daddario defends Leah Sava Jeffries

Annabeth Chase, who is described as a white character in the book series, will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries, who is black. This resulted in some users targetting racist hate against the young actor online. Coming in support of Jefferies, Daddario took to her Twitter to write, ''Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!''

Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!! — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) May 10, 2022

On the other hand, author Rick Riordan did not bother to mince words while schooling social media users about the 'inexcusably wrong' actions of 'bullying and harassing a child online' on his personal blog. Considering Disney's efforts for diversity and inclusivity in its venture, Riordan pointed out that the 'physical appearance' of the actor was secondary to him. Condemning the online bullying in strong words, he wrote,

''If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong. As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now.''

He was also quick to call out racism on the part of people who claimed that casting a black actor for a white character is 'wrong'. Riordan pointed out that such people have effectively dismissed Jefferies' talent and years of hard work through their harsh comments. Lastly, he wrote, ''You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism.''

