The highly anticipated live-action of the popular young adult mythology series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is all set to come to the screen as a series. Author Rick Riordan announced the exciting news as the novel series received a green single from Disney+. The popular novel series, which is based on Greek mythology and follows the adventures of demigods on earth, was previously adapted into a film series that failed to impress the fan and the novel author Riordan.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians live action on Disney Plus

Taking to its Twitter handle, Disney Plus announced the exciting news via Rick Riordan himself who asked the fans to prepare for some live-action sword and Greek gods action. In the video, titled ''A message from our friend@RickRiordan'', the author announced that the novel series has received a green light from Disney Plus. He stated, ''The wait is over, demigods. I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the green light."

Riordan also informed that the director of the 2011's The Muppets, James Bobin, will be directing the pilot episode. Talking about the same, he said, ''James is a terrific person and also an incredibly talented director who recently directed the pilot for Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society. James knows the Percy Jackson books well, his kids are fans, so we're in great hands."

Riordan appeared optimistic about the venture as he will be writing the pilot episode himself with Jon Steinberg, known for producing Starz's Black Sails. Disney Plus confirmed the same in a press release, as per People Magazine. Earlier, in December 2020, the author released the official logo of the upcoming series and raised anticipation around the series. Additionally, Riordan, Steinberg and Dan Shotz will be serving as the executive producers of the upcoming venture.

This just in from Mount Olympus: A FIRST LOOK at the logo for PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS on @disneyplus!! pic.twitter.com/ZeBQChkN7o — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) December 11, 2020

The plot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow Percy, a 12-year-old modern demigod, who explores his newfound power with demigod friends Annabeth and Grover. He is accused by the god of the sky, Zeus, of stealing his lightning bolt. In a bid to clear his name, Percy sets off on a quest across America to find the lightning bolt.

