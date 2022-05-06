'Percy Jackson': Makers Cast Leah Sava Jeffries & Aryan Simhadri In New Disney+ Series

The highly talked about live-action of the popular young adult mythology series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will soon premiere on Disney+. Based on author Rick Riordan’s novel series, the plot of Percy Jackson will follow Percy, a 12-year-old modern demigod, who explores his newfound power with demigod friends Annabeth and Grover.

As author Rick Riordan announced the exciting news of the novel series receiving a green single from Disney+, there is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the project as to who will play Annabeth and Grover. Reportedly, Rel fame Leah Sava Jeffries and Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen star Aryan Simhadri will star with Walker Scobell in the show.

Percy Jackson Makers have roped in two new faces for the show

As per the reports of Variety, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries will join Walker Scobell, who is playing the lead character of Percy in the show. Reportedly, Aryan Simhadri will essay the character of Grover Underwood, who is a half-human, half-goat disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Leah Sava Jeffries, on the other hand, is all set to step into the shoes of Annabeth Chase, who is the true daughter of Athena with a gift for strategy and a curious mind.

More about Percy Jackson

Reportedly, Percy Jackson's production will begin soon in Vancouver. James Bobin will serve as the director, while Riordan and Jon Steinberg will be penning down the script. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. The earlier outings from the Percy Jackson series did not do well with the audience and received mixed responses. The popular novel series is based on Greek mythology and follows the adventures of demigods on earth.

Image: Instagram@actoraryan