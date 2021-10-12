Perrie Edwards' Beau Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Shares Unseen Adorable Pics With Newborn Son

Perrie Edwards from the famous British girl band, Little Mix recently welcomed her son into the world with her partner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, a Liverpool football player. Alex took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share some all-new pictures of the newborn and left fans teary-eyed. Perrie headed to the comments section to show her 'boys' some love.

Perrie Edwards' reaction to Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's new pictures with newborn son

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain posted two black and white pictures on his Instagram account with his son. The first picture sees the new father planting a kiss on his son's forehead as he carries him, while the second picture sees him smiling from ear to ear with his son in his arms. Perrie could not contain her joy as she saw the picture and wrote, "My boys", as she added a heart emoticon to her comment.

See Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's new picture here

Perrie recently posted a couple of pictures of her young one after he turned two weeks old. She posted an adorable picture of her baby swaddled in a white cloth and with a blue beanie. She mentioned in the caption of the post that has never 'felt love like this before' as she announced that her son was now two weeks old.

Perrie Edwards had also used the social media platform to announce her pregnancy earlier this year. She posted a picture of her baby bump with Alex's arms around her and penned down a note in which she mentioned that she could not wait to meet 'baby Ox'. She called the pregnancy a 'wild journey' and mentioned that she was happy to be on it with her 'soulmate'. She wrote, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️"

According to reports the happy couple has been together since 2016 but made their relationship public the next year. Perrie's announcement about her pregnancy came after her fellow Little Mix member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that she too was pregnant with her first child. She made the announcement by posting a picture of herself cradling her baby bump as she wrote, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Image: Instagram/@perrieedwards