PETA Names Rescued Mother Cow In India After Kim Kardashian; Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is considered among the most popular stars of Hollywood, and now her namesake too could be climbing up the popularity charts. Not the posh lanes of California, the latter is attaining popularity at a sanctuary in India. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named a lactating cow ‘Kim Kardashian’ to throw light on the importance of veganism, a practice followed by the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star.

Cow named after Kim Kardashian in India

Ahead of Mother’s Day in India on Sunday, a newly rescued mother cow has found home at a PETA-owned sanctuary in India. Termed ‘drop dead gorgeous', the decision of the organsation to name the cow as Kim Kardashian was to thank her for showing ‘compassion to mums of all species’ by promoting a vegan diet to her family and ‘her over 200 million followers.’

PETA had gained custody of the cow after it was found being abused by her owner on the streets. Since coming to her new abode, the cow enjoys eating green grass, sorghum, groundnut cakes, and even the fodder that’s carted around in a wheelbarrow. She also has two friends for company, a bullock named Sonya and a fellow cow named Meena. While being in the limelight might be more suitable for the human Kim, the cow Kim is just like her namesake in spending time with her family and friends.

Meanwhile, another name, popular in both USA and India, actor Sunny Leone has also partnered with PETA. the Ragini MMS 2 star has decided to provide vegan meals to 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

