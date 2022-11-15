Pete Davidson Dating Model Emily Ratajkowski, 'both Really Like Each Other': Report

After his highly-publicised romance with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has moved on and is reportedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski. According to Us Weekly, a source mentioned that the Saturday Night Live alum and Emily are in the 'early stages' of their romance, however, they 'really like each other'. The insider further shared that they were set up by their mutual friends and have grown to love each other's company.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now," a source told the outlet and added that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Revealing that they met through common friends, the insider mentioned, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

The reports also come after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed that the two were spotted “holding hands” in New York City.

According to reports, Ratajkowski has started going out after separating from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, with rumours of her romance with Brad Pitt also surfacing online. "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple of times together," a source told Page Six earlier.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson parted ways with Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after almost 10 months of dating. The duo sparked romance rumours for the first time on Saturday Night Live last year, following which they were spotted going out several times. They also made a few red carpet appearances together, including at the grand Met Gala 2022.

Following her breakup with Pete, Kim has maintained that she's not looking for anything and really needs to focus on herself and her kids - North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).