Pete Davidson-Emily Ratajkowski Papped Together For 1st Time Amid Dating Rumours; See Pics

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted together for the first time, days after reports of them dating surfaced online. The Saturday Night Live alum and Emily spent quality time in New York City as they marked the former's 29 birthday, glimpses from which have been shared on social media. The duo could be seen hugging and chatting away in matching bomber jackets and sweatpants.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together amid dating rumours

According to ET, an eyewitness mentioned that Davidson arrived at the 31-year-old model's West Village apartment to pick her up, however, left soon after the paparazzi swarmed them. They later caught up in Brooklyn and shared a cosy moment before heading into a residence. Take a look.

pete davidson and emily ratajkowski in new york city last night pic.twitter.com/ITabQhfAMI — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 17, 2022

US Weekly earlier revealed that Ratajkowski and Davidson were seeing each other. Sources told the outlet that while their romance is in the nascent stage, they've grown to 'really like each other'. The insider explained that they shared similar friend circles and that's how they first met.

"Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now," the source mentioned and added, "in the very early stages, but both really like each other." It was also reported that the SNL star "makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

The model also hinted at their relationship recently when she liked a viral tweet from Dionne Warwick that read," I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

Ratajkowski, who parted ways with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, also sparked dating rumours with Brad Pitt, however, they were shut down shortly after. "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple of times together," a source told Page Six.

On the other hand, Pete was dating Kim Kardashian for about 10 months before parting ways in August 2022.

(IMAGE: AP)