Pete Davidson Requests Diplo To Follow His Mother On Instagram, Here's What Happened Next

Pete Davidson hosted the Jake Paul Triller fight over the weekend. While he was hosting the event, he happened to chat with Diplo and casually mentioned that his mom is a big fan of the DJ. During the interview, he jokingly asked Diplo to follow his mother on Instagram and his wish came true. Read ahead to know more.

Diplo follows Pete Davidson's mother on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a clip of the event where Pete said, “my mom loves you on Instagram,” Diplo asked, “really? what’s your mom’s handle?” Pete continued saying, “if you could follow her back that would be a great thing.” The next part of the video shows Diplo giving Amy Davidson a follow and he also liked a lot of her posts. The caption of his post read, “anything for pete.”

Pete Davidson's mother, Amy expressed her happiness and made her account on a video-sharing app while documenting the experience. She wrote in her caption, “#duet with @diplo hey diplo I gave you that follow back.” Diplo dropped a comment on her post that read, “you just made my day.” Take a look below.

Pete Davidson made it to the news just yesterday when it was reported that he is officially dating Phoebe Dynevor. A source told People that the two are “really into each other” and Pete is telling his friends that he is serious about her. They were first linked in March when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England where Phoebe lives. The two were seen holding hands while out together in the UK. Previously, Pete was dating Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 but they parted ways in the same year.

About Pete Davidson's career

Pete Davidson is a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He has appeared on the MTV shows such as Guy Code, Wild 'n Out, and Failosophy. He has performed stand-up comedy on shows such as Adam DeVine's House Party, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell. He appeared as a guest on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Last year, he co-wrote and acted in the semi-autobiographical dramedy film The King of Staten Island.

(Promo Image source: AP, Diplo's Instagram)

