Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays tribute to their father on 9/11 anniversary

Pete Davidson's sister Casey paid tribute to their late father Scott Davidson on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Casey shared a couple of throwback pictures of their dad, mentioning how much the family misses and loves him. The 24-year-old also dropped glimpses from New York City's 9/11 Memorial and Museum, where their dad's name is inscribed on a bronze plaque alongside 3,000 other people who lost their lives in 2001.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Casey shared glimpses of Pete and her with their dad and wrote, "This year more then ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl." Take a look.

Pete has earlier spoken about his father's demise and how it impacted his life. According to ET, the former SNL star also made a film named The King of Staten Island, which was roughly based on his and his family's life. Talking about the semi-autobiographical nature of the film, Pete earlier told ET, "I kind of feel a little bit misunderstood and I feel like, it's a really tricky situation, but I think what Judd and I and Dave Sirus did, I think hopefully it'll get that point across better."

Pete continued, "It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister and my dad." In another conversation with E! News, he said that the film allowed him to put his past behind and helped him deal with 'personal demons'.

Pete also remembered his dad during a virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, further explaining that he had donated to 'Answer The Call', and why his family had a deep connection with the charity. "Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed, "he said and added, "It helps for firefighters and EMS workers that passed away in the line of duty and it helps out their families."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMYYMARIE118/ @CASEYDAVIDSON)