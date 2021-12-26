Peter Dinklage Reveals One Of His 'favourite Moments' From Game Of Thrones

Actor Peter Dinklage, who took on the role of Tyrion Lannister in the popular HBO drama Game of Thrones opened up about his 'favourite moments' from the show. The actor's favourite moment, however, is one that received a lot of backlash, and fans of the show were rather disappointed with the finale of the series. The actor mentioned in an interview with People that the scene he loved from the show was when Dragon burned the throne.

Peter Dinklage opens up about his favourite moments from Game of Thrones

The actor mentioned in the interview that one of his 'favourite moments' from the series was when Dragon burned the throne. His reason behind the answer was that it was 'kind of brilliant' because it put an end to the conversation and debate around who would finally inherit their seat on the throne. He credited the writers of the show and mentioned that they always delivered over and above what viewers expected.

Speaking about the conversation surrounding which character would win the throne, the actor mentioned that fans would approach him on the street and ask him what would be the one to get the throne. However, Dinklage mentioned that he often wondered why that was the main question people had since the show 'really was more than that'. He also addressed people's dissatisfaction about the final season of the show and mentioned that they expected 'the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together'.

However, the actor mentioned the show was a work of fiction and jokingly told viewers to 'move on'. He mentioned that the beauty of the show is that it 'subverts what you think' and that that's exactly what he loves about it. He continued to hail the writers as he mentioned Game of Thrones was all about 'breaking preconceived notions', in which 'villains became heroes, and heroes became villains'. He also joked that he believes fans were unhappy about the series finale because they were 'angry at us for breaking up with them'.

Game of Thrones rose to fame in 2011 and ran for eight seasons after it came to an end in 2019. The show was based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels and is now gearing up for a spin-off titled House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones also saw stars including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and others in pivotal roles.

(Image: Twitter/@HBO)