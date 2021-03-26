'Peter Pan & Wendy' Live-action Film Goes On Floors In Vancouver

Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy live-action film recently went on floors in Vancouver, Canada. The film was announced a few months back and has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. According to a report released by Disney+, the production of the film has already begun and the release is being scheduled for 2022. The film is expected to have an impressive star cast while the direction will be done by David Lowery, who has previously worked on the Disney film, Pete’s Dragon.

Peter Pan & Wendy live-action film kicks off

Disney is all set to present the audience with the live-action version of Peter Pan & Wendy and fans seem quite elated about the upcoming project. The film is expected to be based on the novel Peter and Wendy by JM Barrie, which has been inspired by the famous animated series with the same name. The 1953 entertainer has a major fan following across the globe and has hence set expectations amongst the audience.

The plot of the upcoming live-action film is expected to revolve around the life of a young girl who travels to Neverland with her two brothers and meets a bunch of magical creatures on the journey. She also meets a pirate captain who makes matters difficult for everyone and plays an important role in their adventure. The Peter Pan & Wendy live-action film is expected to star a series of talented actors including Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, and Molly Parker, amongst others. The film will be directed by David Lowery and will be produced by Jim Whitaker, who has previously worked together on Pete’s Dragon.

The director of the film, David Lowery, recently opened up on the upcoming film in interaction with Disney+ and stated that Peter Pan has long been one of his most favourite stories. He stated that he is a huge fan of the adventure and imagination put into the piece which also makes it an evergreen story. He also mentioned that he is thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine Barrie’s iconic characters for a new generation. David Lowery also specifically mentioned at the end that he is delighted to work with such a stellar cast and crew on such a classic.

