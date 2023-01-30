Phoebe Dynevor Aka Daphne Basset To Not Be Part Of Bridgerton 3?

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has revealed that she is not returning for the third season of the show. Phoebe Dynevor became a breakout star in the series after playing the role of Daphne Basset. While speaking with a reporter, the star said that she might only be involved in the series as a viewer.

The Bridgerton star was attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. After being asked by Screenrant if her character Daphne would have some big moments coming up in the series, the star said that she might not have anything exciting set up for the next season.

She further added that she is excited about the show “as a viewer.” "Sadly not in season 3," revealed the star. She added, "Potentially in the future. But in season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Although, the actor didn’t rule out being involved with the show in the future.

More on Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton’s season 3 started filming in July 2022. The third season of the series will set focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

This is a deviation from the standard pattern of the books, where Benedict Bridgerton’s love story came before Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which features Colin.

Phoebe Dynevor has already hinted previously that it’s high time Bridgerton shifts its focus to Colin and Penelope. She spoke about the duo with Variety back in 2022, and it seems the time for them to take the centre stage has come.



What’s next for Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor’s Sundance Film Festival appearance was in regard to the upcoming film Fair Play. Phoebe Dynevor takes up a role that’s completely different from her work in Bridgerton. In the psychological thriller flick, Dynevor is playing the role of Daphne.

Coming from writer/director Chloe Domont, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich alongside Phoebe Dynevor. Starting off as a couple deeply in love, things start to change in Fair Play as a highly desirable promotion is in the line at the financial firm where they work.

