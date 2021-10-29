Pierce Brosnan roped In For Upcoming Hitman Actioner Movie 'Fast Charlie'

Pierce Brosnan has been roped in to star as the lead in Fast Charlie, a hitman thriller that will be helmed by director Phillip Noyce. As per reports, the movie is scheduled to begin production in January and is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. Brosnan, who already has several projects underway will be playing the role of a hitman named Charlie Swift.

Pierce Brosnan to star in 'Fast Charlie'

As per Deadline, the former 007 has been roped in to play the lead role in Phillip Noyce's upcoming hitman thriller, Fast Charlie. The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys and will be helmed by Phillip Noyce. The movie will focus on the life of Charlie Swift, who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan for twenty years.

He goes solo when a rival boss attempts to eliminate Stan and his entire team. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to leave anyone alive. Apart from Brosnan, no other detail about cast members has been disclosed by the makers yet. Executive producers on the film are David Fannon and Seth Needle for Screen Media, Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe for Foresight Unlimited, and David Nagelberg. Daniel Grodnik and Mitchell Welch are also producing.

Meanwhile, Brosnan was recently seen in the romantic musical film Cinderella based on the fairy tale of the same name. The movie stars Camila Cabello in the lead role alongside Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Billy Porter. He will next be seen in DCEU's upcoming superhero movie Black Adam and will play the role of Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate. The movie is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! and stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role alongside Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell.

The actor will also be seen in the action-adventure fantasy film The King's Daughter based on the 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre. The film stars Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV, Kaya Scodelario as Marie-Josèphe, and Benjamin Walker as Yves De La Croix.

Image: AP