Piers Morgan has expressed his views on the Conservative Party win for the general elections held recently in the UK. Morgan avoided his usual break from Good Morning Britain and joined Susanna Reid on GMB alongside a panel which included Stanley and Rachel John. The topic for discussion was Labours Disastrous Night at the polls.

Piers Morgan brands Steve Coogan and Hugh Grant ‘entitled Hollywood brats’ after Tory election win

Also Read | Greta Thunberg Criticised By Piers Morgan, Calls Her Angry And Abusive

Piers was seen laying out into Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan, who were previously urging people to vote. The two were seen mentioning people to vote tactically to unseat Tories in the general election. The 54-year-old was seen addressing Hugh’s reaction to the Tory majority. The Love actually star who was canvassing with Lib Dem MP Luciana Berger. Luciana had failed to win and was pictured checking his phone with an appalled expression as the exit polls were announced.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

Grant tweeted, 'there goes the neighbourhood'. This was seen as an opportunity by Piers who called out the celebrities who according to him had insulted Tory voters by implying they were ignorant. Piers in the show said, that the celebrities have lost their credibility after calling out the Tory voters on Twitter, adding that he doesn’t approve of the fact of entitled millionaires telling the voters that their vote doesn’t count.

Also Read | Piers Morgan In Angry Rant As Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sue Rag

He further added, that he had watched Coogan on a news channel and he spotted him sneering about Brexiteers. He said, he called them stupid and thick and called them ignorant and went out on a rant. He said, imagine oneself working as a common man who has voted, then this entitled Hollywood brat comes around and tells you your vote doesn’t count. Piers reminded the two celebrities that they did say that the voters' vote didn’t count, and they had a reverse effect as Boris got elected.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down During Interview With Piers Morgan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.