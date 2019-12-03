The Debate
Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

Football News

This year's Ballon d'Or runner-up - Virgil Van Dijk - responds to Piers Morgan's Tweet in relation to a Cristiano Ronaldo comment from Monday night's ceremony.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ballon d'Or

Virgil Van Dijk ended up as runner-up in this year’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony on Monday night in Paris.  A lot of critics and football fans (especially Liverpool supporters) were of the opinion that Virgil Van Dijk deserved the Ballon d’Or trophy this year due to his unparalleled stats as a defender as Liverpool were crowned European champions. Post the award ceremony, Virgil Van Dijk jokingly said that Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the running to win the award when questioned by a reporter which was misinterpreted by British celebrity - Piers Morgan.

Virgil Van Dijk jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or chances

Virgil Van Dijk responds to Pier Morgan Tweet

In response to Piers Morgan’s tweet on social media, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk hit back saying that he was obviously ‘joking’ when he made the Cristiano Ronaldo comment. The Liverpool center-back also added that he Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were in a league of their own but added that he was proud of his own achievements since the start of 2018. Virgil Van Dijk got on the scoresheet twice as Liverpool beat Brighton on the weekend, will we see him challenging for the Ballon d’Or next year too?

What a year it has been for Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Published:
