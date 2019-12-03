Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

Virgil Van Dijk ended up as runner-up in this year’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony on Monday night in Paris. A lot of critics and football fans (especially Liverpool supporters) were of the opinion that Virgil Van Dijk deserved the Ballon d’Or trophy this year due to his unparalleled stats as a defender as Liverpool were crowned European champions. Post the award ceremony, Virgil Van Dijk jokingly said that Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the running to win the award when questioned by a reporter which was misinterpreted by British celebrity - Piers Morgan.

Virgil Van Dijk jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or chances

Reporter to Virgil van Dijk: "Cristiano Ronaldo won't be here tonight, so that's already one less rival to care about."



Virgil van Dijk: "Was Cristiano Ronaldo really a rival?" pic.twitter.com/40Qvxcq19J — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 2, 2019

Virgil Van Dijk responds to Pier Morgan Tweet

Hi Piers, If you don’t jump on the social media bandwagon and would listen to the whole interview then you would know I made a joke, and only got respect for those 2 😀 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 2, 2019

In response to Piers Morgan’s tweet on social media, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk hit back saying that he was obviously ‘joking’ when he made the Cristiano Ronaldo comment. The Liverpool center-back also added that he Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were in a league of their own but added that he was proud of his own achievements since the start of 2018. Virgil Van Dijk got on the scoresheet twice as Liverpool beat Brighton on the weekend, will we see him challenging for the Ballon d’Or next year too?

What a year it has been for Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk appreciation tweet.



🏆 Champions League Winner

🏆 UEFA Super Cup Winner

🥇 UEFA Men’s Player of Year

🥇 #UCL Defender of the Year

🥇 PFA Player of the Year

🥇 FIFPro Men's World11



He didn’t win the #BallonDor



But what a 2019 he has had 👏 pic.twitter.com/yamiUklWpB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 2, 2019

