'Play Misty For Me' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In This 1971 Film

Play Misty for Me is a psychological thriller film. The movie is directed by Clint Eastwood and released in 1971. Play Misty for Me cast includes Clint Eastwood, Jessica Walter and Donna Mills among others. The music of the film was composed by Dee Barton. It was a critically acclaimed Box Office success.

The story of the film revolves around the life of a disc jockey. He faces a romantic encounter with a woman he meets at a nightclub. Later, he finds out that she was not an anonymous hookup, but an obsessive fan. The girl had called in repeatedly to request that he plays the song, Misty. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.0 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Play Misty for Me.

A look at Play Misty for Me cast

Clint Eastwood as Dave Garver

Clint played the role of Dave Garver who is a radio disc jockey. He broadcasts nightly from a studio in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. He often incorporates poetry into his program. Clint rose to international fame with his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy. He has appeared in films such as Every Which Way but Loose, Hang 'Em High, Pale Rider, In the Line of Fire, The Bridges of Madison County, Cry Macho and more.

Jessica Walter as Evelyn Draper

Jessica Walter played Evelyn Draper, the woman who Dave meets at the bar. She is the one who called him frequently while requesting to play the song, Misty. Later in the movie, Evelyn begins to display obsessive behaviour towards Dave. Jessica earned praise for her first major role in Play Misty for Me. She was also nominated in the category of Best Actress for the movie. She has appeared in films such as Grand Prix, The Group and more. The actor died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Donna Mills as Tobie Williams

Donna Mills played Tobie, the ex-girlfriend of Dave Garver. In the second half of the film, she helps to protect Dave from Evelyn. She has appeared in films such as Dangerous Intentions, The Stepford Husbands, Ladies of the House and more.

