Pop Icon Jackson Wang Makes Coachella 2022 Debut; Croons Unreleased Song 'Cruel'

The Coachella Music Festival elevated to new levels of thrills following the performance by Chinese pop icon Jackson Wang, as the singer swooned fans with his debut act on Saturday, April 16. Wang, who created scripted by becoming the first Chinese singer to perform on Coachella’s main stage, is a well-known rapper in the K-pop group GOT7, as well as a part of the Chinese band PANTHEPACK.

Known for his solo stints, Jackson crooned his super hit tracks like 100 Ways and his latest single Blow. He also crooned his yet unreleased track Cruel, which comes as a part of his solo-album Magic Man. Performing as a part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds set, Jackson Wang looked dapper with his silver hair and well-fitted blazer.

Pop sensation Jackson Wang makes debut at Coachella 2022

He started off his set with the 2020 track 100 Ways, following it with his latest release Blow. His 10-minute performance also featured some amazing dance moves, with loud cheering from fans echoing across the venue. Take a look at some of the stills from his act.

Ahead of his performance, he also penned a gratitude note for all his fans, his team members and others who've supported him unconditionally in his musical journey. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Thank u to all my supporters. My crowd. We are in it together. The journey, it's never me. It's me and all of us. One day. I said it. I will make you all proud officially. Before that. It's the process. Cherish the process. Lots of negative vibes we don't give a s**** about. Wait for the final hit. We doing this together. As my crew, my bond. We will get there. Trust me. We can. We have already come this far. We still have a long way to go but it's a good start. Let's go.

He later added, "Wanna take this time to appreciate all staff and tea that worked on this performance. This won't happen without u all. Thank you again for all the effort. Our 88 set was a moment of history last night and im blessed to be a part of it."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WANGJACKSON/ AP)