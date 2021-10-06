GOT7's Jackson Wang Announces 'PANTHEPACK' Comeback With New Track 'Gut Feeling'

Popular South Korean boyband GOT7 main rapper Jackson Wang is all set to make a comeback with his hip hop group PANTHEPACK with an exciting track. The 27-year-old artist, based in China, took to his social media to announce the exciting news and treated his fans with a teaser from the upcoming music video titled Gut Feeling. The teaser has the fans excited as it would mark a comeback from the young artists since July this year.

Jackson Wang announces comeback with PANTHEPACK

GOT7's main rapper Jackson Wang took to his Instagram to announce his comeback with his band PANTHEPACK which was formed in April this year. The group consists of some of the notable artists from China namely singer-songwriter Karencici, rapper-producer J.Sheon and rapper ICE. As per the teaser released by the young rapper, the music video features a group of live-sized pandas grooving to the catchy beats of the new track Gut Feeling.

Wang shared the teaser with the caption, ''🐼🐼🐼🐼 🐼🐼🐼🐼🐼🐼🐼🐼 🐼🐼🐼🐼Finally … SIGHHHH

Here in 3 days..#GutFeeling MV D-3 9 October, 2021.'' The music video will be officially released on October 9. PANTHEPACK will release the new track under Jackson Wang's Netizens showed their love and support for the upcoming track by spamming the comment section with panda emojis. Many expressed their excitement to watch the music video.

More on Jackson Wang

The singer debuted as a member of the South Korean boyband GOT7 in the single titled Girls Girls Girls in 2014. After delivering several hits over the years, the group finally reached the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment earlier this year. Featuring singers Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, the band decided to stay together even after their contract ended. They also released Encore to mark their everlasting friendship.

Following his departure from the agency, the singer went on to engage in solo activities internationally. He released his new English single, LMLY along with the 90s Hong Kong movie-inspired music video which he directed as well. Some of his popular tracks include Bullet to the Heart, Dawn of Us, Some Strange Work, 100 Ways and more.

Image: Instagram/jacksonwang852g7