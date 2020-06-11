'Pose' Cast And Crew Call J.K. Rowling's Anti-trans Tweets "harmful" And "unnecessary"

The Pose cast is now the latest set of celebrities opposing Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets. The British author’s anti-trans tweet has been creating a stir online for quite some time. The Pose cast has called out Rowling in terms of how harmful her tweets are.

‘Pose’ cast calls out JK Rowling on Twitter

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been getting severe criticism for her recent anti-trans tweet. Many Harry Potter franchise members and other celebrities have been voicing their opinions about Rowling’s tweet. The British author is facing quite a lot of flak for these tweets on social media.

The latest set of celebrities to join this bandwagon is the Pose cast. The FX show members in a recent interview with a media portal bashed Rowling for commenting about the transgender community and their struggles. Pose actor Indya Moore in the interview said that J.K. Rowling is speaking from a place of “sheer stupidity”.

Indya Moore also called the Harry Potter author “dumb” during the interview. She also said that Rowling is not understanding the struggles of the transgender community and the amount of violence and death they have faced over the years. Moore also added that J.K. Rowling’s tweets are contributing to this violence. She stated that the Harry Potter author’s tweets are adding to the stigma that continues to the death of trans people.

During the interview, Indya Moore also admitted that she, like many other LGBT+ people, is part of the Harry Potter fandom. While talking about the franchise and the books, she said that they provided them with an “escape” and gave them “a sense of liberation”. Apart from the Indya Moore, Pose co-creator Steven Canals also commented about J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets.

He called the Harry Potter author’s opinion “harmful” and unnecessary at the moment”. Apart from talking about the tweets’ effect, Canals also said that J.K. Rowling is yet to acknowledge the privilege that allows her to voice an opinion in the first place. He also wants Rowling to understand that as a true ally she needs to fall back and listen to what the community wants her to understand.

