Daniel Radcliffe's Essay On JK Rowling's Trans Opinion Sparks Wide-ranging Heated Debate

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling’s tweet about trans people is receiving heavy criticism. Many celebrities are chiming in their views on it, and now Daniel Radcliffe,a.k.a. the actor who played Harry Potter, has spoken about Rowling’s tweet in an open essay. This essay has caused quite a stir since and has divided his fans online.

Acclaimed British writer JK Rowling found herself in hot water after her tweets were considered transphobic and received criticism from many LGBTQ activists and allies. Many celebrities were also quick to comment on these issues. The latest celebrity to join this is none other than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe wrote an essay regarding this issue and it was then posted on the official website of The Trevor Project. In his essay, Daniel Radcliffe wrote that it is important to “support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm”. He also added that “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (JK Rowling) or I”.

Daniel Radcliffe’s open essay did not only make headlines but also led to debate online. Many Twitter users were quick to start expressing their opinions about Radcliffe’s essay on J.K. Rowling’s tweets. Daniel Radcliffe’s essay debate also led to the Harry Potter star trending on Twitter in India. In this debate, one Twitter user directly compared Rowling and Radcliffe in the tweet. The tweet also talked about NGO The Trevor Project that helps LGBTQ youth fight against discrimination and also reduce the suicide rate.

In a world full of JK Rowling, be a Daniel Radcliffe ✨ Daniel faithfully supports the organization @TrevorProject that fights to prevent the suicides of LGBTQ youth as a result of discrimination. There is no room here for phobias towards people! 💕 #jkrowling #danielradcliffe pic.twitter.com/iSPTN9DgeY — Daniel Jacob Radcliffe (@danradcliffe_cl) June 7, 2020

Another Twitter user also agreed to Radcliffe’s comment about JK Rowling’s tweet and talked about how uplifting it is to see straight men support trans and LGBTQ people and be a supportive ally. This Twitter user also thanked Daniel Radcliffe in her tweet. But one Twitter user did not agree with Radcliffe’s comments.

I can't articulate enough how lovely and healing it's been to see countless cis folks from all walks of life step up over the past few days + calmly reject transphobic nonsense. It's scary out there. Y'all make us feel safer and loved by speaking up. Thank you.#DanielRadcliffe — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 9, 2020

She called out Radcliffe for not knowing "what it means to be a woman". In her second tweet, this Twitter user talked about how Daniel has jumped in to tell women to "shut up and accept their erasure". Another Twitter user also supported this statement and called out Radcliffe for mansplaining in his essay.

Daniel Radcliffe is a male actor in his ‘30s, whose opinion is no more or less authoritative than anyone else’s.



He has no clue about what it means to be a woman and no loyalty to the woman responsible for his wealth and celebrity. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) June 9, 2020

Basically some jumped up young actor bloke thinks he has the moral authority to tell women to shut up and accept their erasure. #DanielRadcliffe



Maybe he should listen to the voices of women from minority communities or victims of sexual assault. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) June 9, 2020

A straight man telling all the women in the world and ”Jo” that he knows better than them what a woman is. #DanielRadcliffe This is where we are in 2020’s world.https://t.co/sfDWXDBlhE — Herra Stiiknafuulia (@HStiiknafuulia) June 9, 2020

