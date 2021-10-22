Post Alec Baldwin Incident, Brandon Lee's Family Condoles Halyna's Death With Prop Gunshot

A tragic incident on Thursday sent shockwaves across Hollywood as actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his upcoming film Rust. The projectile discharged from the prop gun ended up killing the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of the film Joel Souza.

Following this news, several social media platfoms buzzed with a familiar name as many remembered legendary martial artist Bruce Lee's son actor Brandon Lee. Lee met a similar fate while shooting the film The Crow during the mid-1990s. Reopening an old wound, Lee's family took to social media to speak about the tragedy and extended their condolences.

Brandon Lee's family on Alec Baldwin incident

Brandon Lee's sister Sharon Lee runs the Twitter account of the late actor and spoke about the situation. Stating that one should be killed on the film set, Brandon's family wrote, ''Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.''

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Bruce Lee's son was filming for Alex Proyas's fantasy action film The Crow in 1993 in North Carolina. He shot with a .44-caliber slug from a prop gun by an actor which was believed to have been loaded with blanks. The scene involved Brandon walking into his apartment to discover his fiancée being beaten and raped after which the thug shoots a Smith & Wesson Model 629 .44 Magnum revolver at him.

Brandon Lee, The Crow. Released 27 years ago. pic.twitter.com/lAtjGIuwvH — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) May 11, 2021

Brandon was struck in the abdomen after which he underwent six hours of emergency surgery. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries in Wilmington, North Carolina at the age of 28.

More on Alec Baldwin incident

The Beetlejuice actor fired a prop gun accidentally shooting the director and cinematographer at a Santa Fe film set in New Mexico on October 21. The director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

Image: AP/Twitter/@brandonblee