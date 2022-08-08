Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West Celebrates Post Her Split With Pete Davidson

Kanye West made a comeback to Instagram once again after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian broke up with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Taking to his Instagram handle, on Monday, Ye made a rare post as he took direct jibes at the comedian. The post shared by the 45-year-old featured a newspaper cutting with the fake headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

Not only this, but West even took aim at his other nemesis Kid Cudi as there was a line written at the bottom of the newspaper, reading, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers". This came in reference to Cudi's latest rolling Loud Miami performance where he walked off the stage after fans threw objects at him from the crowd. Take a look at it here:

Kanye West 'happy' after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split

Kanye is undoubtedly happy after the reports started doing rounds that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have called it quits. As per a report by Page Six, a close source to the couple revealed that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with Davidson who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards in Australia. Spilling beans on the same, the source stated:

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

After Davidson started dating Kardashian last year, Kanye West repeatedly gave verbal as well as physical threats to the SNL star by asking his fans to publicly harass the comedian. He even released music videos in which he targetted Davidson.

