Prajakta Koli’s Documentary With Michelle Obama Nominated For Daytime Emmy Awrads 2021

The Creators For Change YouTube Original Documentary that shows Michelle Obama, in conversation with actress and influencer Prajakta Koli, Liza Koshy, and Thembe Mahlaba, has been nominated for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The documentary has been nominated under the category of Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special. The special award ceremony will be stream on 25th June 2021.

The nominated documentary chronicles the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education. Prior to her friendly interaction with Michelle Obama, Prajakta had travelled to Lucknow and interacted with the students of Prerna Foundation to get a better picture and understanding of the challenges faced by the children regarding education in smaller districts and towns of India. Apart from achieving a feat through the documentary, Prajakta is set to venture globally with her short film, Khayali Pulao which will be screened at North America's oldest and prestigious Indian film festival, the New York Indian Film Festival.

The festival will take place from June 4 to June 13, 2021. The film which is bankrolled by One Digital Entertainment portrays the story of a 17-year-old small-town girl’s attempt to get into the local girl's handball team. The film showcases her struggles as an amateur handball enthusiast while giving a sharp reply to all those ancient stereotypes and traditional archetypes associated with women in sports. While talking about women's empowerment, the film which won critical acclaim subjectively touched upon themes like the inevitability of freedom of choice, the banishment of archaic prejudices, and the importance of street hustle.

Prajakta Koli who was excited to learn about the documentary receiving immense love and support in a statement shared, “This news is unbelievable. The Emmys are such prestigious awards. Being nominated for a project this special is a win in itself. Big hugs to YouTube and Michelle Obama for giving me the opportunity of being a part of something so amazing. Another very special project has been ‘Khayali Pulao’. A film, very very close to my heart. Getting noticed across the globe on such a precious platform is our honour. Thanks to the jury of the New York Indian Film Festival.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakjata made her noticeable acting debut with Netflix’s Mismatched opposite actor Rohit Saraf. She will also be seen in the next film Jug Jug Jeeyo which has an ensemble star cast including Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

IMAGE: IAMMOSTLYSANE/Twitter/AP

