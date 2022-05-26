Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Royal Family Reunite For Platinum Jubilee At Madame Tussauds

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration is now just a week away and seemingly entire England is ready to pay their respects on the occasion. The entire country is set to celebrate the occasion as preparations for the mega event are going on in full swing. Even ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, citizens of the country have begun to pay their heartfelt tributes to the queen. While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to honour the Queen in the parliament on Thursday, May 16, Madame Tussauds London has given a black-tie makeover to the figures of the Royal Family. Apart from the makeover, the museum also brought together the entire royal family, including the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex recently rejoined the Royal Family at Madame Tussauds London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The wax figurines of the family were given a makeover ahead of the celebrations. While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are banned by the Queen from attending her Platinum Jubilee, Madame Tussauds brought the Royal Family together. The Royal family has not been reunited since 2020 after the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex left the Kingdom and moved to the US.

Madame Tussauds London reunites the Royal Family

The official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds London recently shared a glimpse of the Royal Family wax figures. All the family members, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, could be seen donning some sparkly royal outfits. Queen Elizabeth II's wax figure donned a white and silver gown with some intricate work. Sharing a small video featuring the wax figures of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London's caption read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have re-joined the rest of the Royal Family to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, for a limited time only! Our Royal Family figures have been given a black-tie makeover, just in time for the celebrations."

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96 last month, marked seven decades on the throne of the United Kingdon in February. To celebrate her 70 years of being the queen, nationwide events are set to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee. The events will begin on June 2 and will run till June 5.

Image: Instagram/@MadameTussauds